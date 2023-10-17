Bluegrass program coming to APL

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

There is a fabulous event coming in November to the Arcanum Public Library! On Friday, Nov. 17, at 6:30 p.m., the library will be hosting award winning actor and musician Gary Reid as he presents A Life of Sorrow – The Life and Times of Carter Stanley. With a blend of music and storytelling, he will showcase the life of a bluegrass legend. This event is for adults and is free. However, with limited space, tickets are needed. Call the library at 937-692-8484 or drop in for more information. The library is located at 101 West North Street, Arcanum.

The annual Ham and Bean supper and Halloween Parade and Costume Contest in downtown Arcanum will be on Thursday, October 26th. The Arcanum Business Association will begin serving soup at 4:30 p.m. in Veteran’s Park on West South Street. The parade will commence at 6:00 p.m. with line-up at 5:45 p.m. at the Arcanum Fieldhouse, and the costume contest will follow near the stage in Veteran’s Park. Then a few days later, Trick or Treat will be on Sunday, October 29th from 2 to 4 p.m. Don’t forgot that the Arcanum High School National Honor Society will also be collecting canned goods during Trick or Treat for their annual food drive.

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society invites you to SAVE THE DATE for their upcoming Annual Christmas Bazaar of gently used Christmas items and decor. Put this date on your calendar, Friday, November 24 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, November 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a 50/50 Raffle, Door Prizes, Christmas Bake Shoppe; come shop and support your local AWTHS! They appreciate the community’s yearlong support. Share and bring a friend. AWTHS is located at 123 West George Street, Arcanum.

Arcanum High School Shout-Out —Landen Gower is a 2021 graduate of Arcanum High School. He is an EMT Firefighter and is currently in Paramedic School at Sinclair Community College. We wish Landen luck in Paramedic School and his career in Public Safety. Landen serves on the rescue squad at Greenville Rescue and is a firefighter with the Arcanum Fire Company. Thank you for your service, Landen!

Congratulations to the Junior High and Senior High Girls’ Volleyball teams! They have all had wonderful fall seasons and have entered tournaments as leaders in the WOAC conference. The 7th grade girls’ team WON the tourney finals at Dixie on Saturday, October 14th. The 8th grade girls’ team finished as Runners-Up in the conference at Dixie on the same date . The High School girls tied as conference champions as well. Go Trojans! Way to go Lady Trojans!

Walk down memory lane – Did you know that the building on the corner of South Main and West South street used to be a restaurant? Anyone remember what it was called or anything about it? This building has held many different businesses through the years including restaurants, The Antique Tavern, Schmittie’s, the lower level was a beauty shop (Krimpers Korner), a craft shop (The Craft Sampler), and the reflexology store. At one time, upstairs was the dental office of Dr. Dan Collins and eye doctor, Dr. Barry Gridley.

Did you know that Miami Valley CTC has been undergoing a huge construction project over the past 4 ½ years? This month the project is now 93% complete! MVCTC is located at 6800 Hoke Road, Clayton, Ohio. Dr. Nick Weldy serves the district as Superintendent. During the past month has been spent enclosing the exterior of the final building phase of the project and installing plumbing, electrical, and HVAC. Kitchen equipment will be installed soon, and the casework for the Early Childhood, Cosmetology, and Culinary Arts programs is scheduled to be in place towards the end of October or the beginning of November. As winter approaches, the construction team wants to ensure that the final spaces under renovation are conditioned so that finishes can continue to be installed. An Open House is planned for May that will be open to the public for touring. Special thanks to Darke County ESC and MVCTC board member, Larry Besecker for making this writer aware of the final stages of this wonderful addition. If you would like to support this project, the Education Foundation is seeking donors for the Main Entrance that will be honored on a donor plaque wall. If you are interested, please contact, Mr. Brad McKee, Treasurer/CFO for more information at 937-854-6274 or via email at [email protected]. Please note that donor plaques and kiosk information will be installed during the final stages of construction approximately January 2024. There are four levels: Honorary $1,000 to $4,999; Distinguished $5,000 to $9,999; Scholar $10,000 to $24,999 and Founder $25,000 plus.

“And all at once, summer collapsed into fall.” ~ Oscar Wilde

“October is crisp days and cool nights, a time to curl up around the dancing flames and sink into a good book.” ~ John Sinor