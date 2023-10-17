DCRTA plans Thanksgiving celebration

GREENVILLE — The DCRTA (Darke County Retired Teachers Association) general membership meeting/luncheon will be held on Nov. 15, 11:30 a.m., in the Jack’s Cabin banquet room, 851 Martin St., Greenville.

Jack’s Cabin will be catering the meal of turkey & dressing, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, rolls, cookies, iced tea, and water. The cost for the meal is $16 with checks made to DCRTA. The program will be provided by Kathy Cool, volunteer coordinator, Darke County Parks. She will give general information about the Darke County Parks system and the volunteer opportunities available within the system. Reservations MUST be sent to Jean Kelly by Oct. 27. They hope to see you there.

Make reservations using any of this contact info:

Jean Kelly, 606 W. South St., Arcanum, OH 45304

937-692-6248 (leave message if no answer)

937-423-0274 (leave message or text, if needed)

[email protected]