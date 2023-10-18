Crash closes U.S. 36 for three hours

Darke County Sheriff Deputies along with Greenville Township Rescue and Greenville Fire Department responded to the scene. Daily Advocate

GREENVILLE — On Oct. 17, at approximately 2 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Greenville Township Rescue and Greenville Fire Department responded to the intersection of U.S. Route 36 East and Jaysville St. John’s Road in reference to a crash with injury.

The preliminary investigation revealed an orange 2009 Dodge Ram driven by Kathleen Werner, 66, of Greenville, was stopped northbound on Jaysville-St. Johns road at the posted stop sign. Werner failed to yield after the stop traveling into the path of a westbound 2013 Freightliner, driven by Craig Bowman, 54, of Greenville. The collision caused the Freightliner to travel off the right side of the roadway and overturn onto its side.

Werner and Bowman were transported to Wayne Healthcare by Greenville Township Rescue where they were treated and released. U.S. Route 36 East, between Jaysville-St. Johns Road and State Route 571 was closed for approximately three hours.

Werner was issued a citation for Failure to Yield.