Lady Wave tennis finishes season in fourth place at MVL tournament

Provided photo

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School girls tennis team closed the season with a fourth place showing at the MVL tournament held Sep. 26 in Troy. The 14 member team included six freshmen and two sophomores.

Eleven of the girls were fairly new to the game. In spite of that, they had a strong season with a record of 7-8 overall and 4-5 in the MVL. Sisters senior Sadie and sophomore Maddie Lance both placed 4th in the MVL tournament at first and second singles.

Junior Charlie Pope and freshman Meadow Murphy placed fifth at second doubles. Junior Haylee Shuttleworth, in her first year as a singles player, took sixth place at 3rd singles. Two freshmen, Riley Etchison and Sienna Gilman, rounded out the line up with a seventh place showing at first doubles.

Sophomore Trisha Wells and freshman Lilly Daigle attended as alternates, after competing in varsity matches during the season.

“I am very pleased with this group of girls. Our returning players, Sadie, Maddie and Haylee, showed great leadership. Sadie was voted First Team in the MVL and Maddie Second Team, an honor which is voted on by all MVL coaches. Our doubles teams were all young or new players and had to face more experienced upperclassmen all season. I am looking forward to seeing their continued improvement. They were a great team of girls who supported each other and had a lot of fun along the way,” head coach Lori Keller said.