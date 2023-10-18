Gift Gallery is a holiday-happening at Hayner

The Hayner House is preparing to host its annual Gift Gallery. Submitted photo

TROY — Twenty-five artisan vendors will fill the Hayner House on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Every room will offer hand-crafted local-made items including jewelry, fine art, pottery, wood craft, blown glass, fused glass, beaded glass, décor items, kitchen items, local authors, body care items, holiday décor, herb and spice blends, fair trade items and more! The event is free to the public and offers the Hayner ambiance as well as a unique opportunity to support our local artisans while having a fun day with your besties.

The 2023 event features 25 local artisans including Adaline Designs, Barb Wilfong; Art by Bonnie Caruso; Christina Ryan Claypool, writer; Country Workshop Artists; Edsall Fine Art; Meagan Fisher, Children’s Author; Charlene R. Fox Artwork; Connie S. Gifford, Fine Art; Glass Artisans; Glass Grotto; David Holbrook Creations; Jewelry by Darlene; Jonda WoodWorks; J’s Purses; McGuffey Herb & Spice Co.; Mixed Up Art 101; Nitty Gritty Soap Suds, LLC; Lady L Weaving; Roosblom Designs; ShirleeB Artistry; Stone Jewelry; Studio 446; Towne Valley; Tara Kolker – Trades of Hope; and the Upper Valley Fiber Guild.

The Hayner Gift Gallery was started over twenty years ago and has seen the work and craft of many local vendors. “It is part of our mission to support our local artists. We wanted to make a fun and comfortable day for them to share their work with the public. It is really a fun day to catch up with your holiday shopping in a beautiful location,” says David Wion, Hayner Director.

The Hayner Gift Gallery is presented free to the public due to the generosity of the people of Troy, our loyal sponsors and the Friends of Hayner members. Learn more about Hayner’s cultural events and the good folks who support them at www.TroyHayner.org.