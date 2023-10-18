Veterans honored in Versailles

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA invites all veterans along with their spouses, spouses of deceased veterans, and active duty military members and their parents to a free dinner on Nov. 9 to recognize you and your service to our country.

This event includes a free dinner, singing from Versailles vocal music department and remarks from Congressman Warren Davidson and State Representative Angie King and presentation of gifts made by Versailles FFA members.

The free dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. in the Versailles Cafetorium followed by the guest speakers and presentation of special gifts. The cafeteria can be accessed from door 19 in the bus parking lot. This lot can be accessed by the drive directly across from Elmwood Drive. The event is completely free for all in attendance.

Please RSVP to attend this event by Nov. 3 by calling Versailles High School Secretary Reyna Shardo at 937-526-4427-ext. 3000, FFA Advisor Mrs. Wuebker at 937-423-2369, FFA Advisor Ms. Bergman at 937-621-9136 or Versailles FFA President Zoe Billenstien at 937-467-3743. Or you can contact email contacts ay [email protected], Mrs. Wuebker at [email protected], or Ms. Bergman at [email protected].