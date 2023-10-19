Ansonia going for outright WOAC title; high school football preview week ten

Senior Keegen Weiss runs through the tunnel of people prior to the game. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

By Drew Terhall

DARKE COUNTY — The last week of the high school football regular season is here. Teams will be playing for conference titles and playoff seeding this week. Here are a look at the county games this week. All playoff scenarios are unofficial according to Joe Eitel computer points.

Ansonia (9-0, 7-0) vs Mississinawa Valley (0-9, 0-7)

This matchup does have some major implications. For Ansonia, a win gives them the outright WOAC title after they clinched a share of it with the win over Preble Shawnee last week. In their region in Division VII, the Tigers sit with the first seed. They do have a chance to get the one seed with a win, but would more than likely need a Marion Local loss as well to get it. At a minimum, the Tigers will be a top two seed heading into playoffs. Senior Keegen Weiss will be looking to extend on his school-record performance after breaking the school record for points in a game with 46, yards in a game with 358 and touchdowns in a game with seven.

Mississinawa Valley can sneak into the playoff picture and grab the 16th seed with a win over Ansonia. They would need help getting in, but a win gives them a chance. The Blackhawks had one of their better offensive games this season scoring 21 points. Sophomore quarterback Kyle Wehrkamp threw for 230 yards and the team rushed for 198 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Anthony Ibarra had two rushing touchdowns himself.

Bradford (4-4) vs Arcanum (3-6, 2-6)

Bradford has clinched a spot in the playoffs unofficially. The Railroaders can move as high as the 11th seed with a win and drop down as low as the 16th seed with a loss in Division VII. Bradford has lost the last three games after going on a three-game winning streak.

In Division VI, Arcanum isn’t guaranteed a playoff spot win or lose. They need the rest of the games in their region to go their way to make it. They could be as high as the 11th seed with a win or be as high as a 13th seed with a loss. However, they could be out win or lose. With the top ten seeds locked in the region, five other teams control their destiny. Arcanum is one of ten teams fighting for the one of the last six spots open. The Trojans will look to continue their dominance running the ball. In their 47-7 win over Dixie, they had 288 rushing yards as a team.

Greenville (0-9, 0-8) vs West Carrollton (1-8, 1-7)

Both teams in Division III are mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. They will be playing to gain some momentum heading into next season. The Green Wave will look to get their running game back on track. After rushing for 237 yards against Fairborn, they rushed for 64 yards against Xenia. The defense allowed 262 rushing yards against Xenia last week.

West Carrollton’s lone win came against Piqua, 14-13, on Sep. 29. They have lost 42-6 at Tippecanoe and to Butler. West Carrollton averages 122.9 yards a game on offense and allows 319.6 yards a game. Greenville averages 174.7 yards a game while allowing 355.3 yards a game.

Tri-Village (8-1, 7-1) at National Trail (4-5, 4-3)

Both teams in Division VI in the same region have clinched a playoff spot. For the Patriots, they are guaranteed a top eight seed and at least the home game in the first round of the playoffs. Win or lose, they could finish as low as the sixth seed. With a win, they could climb up to as high as the two seed. They could still get a higher seed with a loss. They could finish between the third seed and sixth seed with a loss. After their loss to Ansonia, Tri-Village has averaged 54.5 points a game in the last four games.

National Trail is coming off a 27-11 loss at Twin Valley South. The team only rushed for 166 yards and allowed 234 rushing yards to the Panthers. The Patriots allowed 273 rushing yards to those same Panthers back on Sep. 1. A win for National Trail gives them a shot at finishing in the top eight.

Versailles (7-2, 5-2) vs Minster (8-1, 6-1)

In Division VI, the Tigers sit as the two seed. They have clinched a top eight seed and should get a top four seed with a win. Versailles still has the chance of getting the one seed, but would probably need Williamsburg to lose to get that seed, the team sitting with the first seed currently. A loss for the Tigers still gives them a top six seed. They would still have a chance as a top four seed with a loss. Versailles will try to bounce back from their 21-14 loss at Coldwater.

They will have to face another dangerous offense in Minster. The Wildcats average 29 points a game. The Minster defense has allowed 15.8 points a game, including giving up 42 points to Marion Local in their lone loss of the season. Minster did not play Coldwater this season. Minster in Division VII are currently the fourth seed and clinched a top eight seed. A win gives them a chance to move as high as the third seed behind Ansonia and Marion Local.

