Katie Sharp named WOAC Player of the Year; WOAC volleyball honors announced

DARKE COUNTY — The WOAC announced the 2023 WOAC All-Conference volleyball teams earlier this week. The awards were headlined by Arcanum.
Arcanum senior Katie Sharp was named the Player of the Year. Arcanum head coach Jacie Holman was named Coach of the Year.
Here are the county players that were named to the teams.
All-WOAC First Team:
Ansonia senior Maddie Buckingham
Arcanum senior Katie Sharp
Arcanum senior Haley Smith
Franklin Monroe junior Addie Bauman
Mississinawa Valley senior Kenzea Townsend
Tri-Village freshman Mylee Bierly
All-WOAC Second Team:
Ansonia senior Addie Marker
Arcanum junior Mackenzie Byrne
Arcanum senior Emilie Fout
Bradford sophomore Ryleigh Dotson
Franklin Monroe junior Allie Muhlenkamp
Mississinawa Valley senior Brenna Price
Tri-Village sophomore Kynnedi Hager
Special Mention:
Ansonia senior Abby Kramer
Arcanum senior Ashlyn Miller
Bradford senior Brooklyn Crickmore
Franklin Monroe junior Layni Ressler
Mississinawa Valley senior Makenna Guillozet
Tri-Village senior Nataleigh Koontz