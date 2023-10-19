Katie Sharp named WOAC Player of the Year; WOAC volleyball honors announced

Arcanum senior Katie Sharp is named the 2023 WOAC Volleyball Player of the Year. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

DARKE COUNTY — The WOAC announced the 2023 WOAC All-Conference volleyball teams earlier this week. The awards were headlined by Arcanum.

Arcanum senior Katie Sharp was named the Player of the Year. Arcanum head coach Jacie Holman was named Coach of the Year.

Here are the county players that were named to the teams.

All-WOAC First Team:

Ansonia senior Maddie Buckingham

Arcanum senior Katie Sharp

Arcanum senior Haley Smith

Franklin Monroe junior Addie Bauman

Mississinawa Valley senior Kenzea Townsend

Tri-Village freshman Mylee Bierly

All-WOAC Second Team:

Ansonia senior Addie Marker

Arcanum junior Mackenzie Byrne

Arcanum senior Emilie Fout

Bradford sophomore Ryleigh Dotson

Franklin Monroe junior Allie Muhlenkamp

Mississinawa Valley senior Brenna Price

Tri-Village sophomore Kynnedi Hager

Special Mention:

Ansonia senior Abby Kramer

Arcanum senior Ashlyn Miller

Bradford senior Brooklyn Crickmore

Franklin Monroe junior Layni Ressler

Mississinawa Valley senior Makenna Guillozet

Tri-Village senior Nataleigh Koontz