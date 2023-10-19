UC Police make drugs, weapons arrest

Roger Sturgeon

UNION CITY — The Union City Police Department recently announced the arrest of Roger Sturgeon on charges including drugs and weapons.

On Oct. 19, officers executed a search warrant on the 200 block of South Market St., Union City. This operation was a result of a joint effort between the Union City, Ohio, and Union City, Indiana Police Departments, aimed at addressing the drug problem within the community.

Roger Sturgeon was taken into custody and is now facing a range of charges, including:

1. Possession of drugs

2. Having a weapon under disability

3. Criminal mischief

4. Probation violation

This arrest is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our law enforcement officers in both Union City, Ohio, and Union City, Indiana. The collaborative efforts between the two departments have proven to be effective in maintaining the safety and security of our community.

The Union City Police Department will continue to stand against and fight the drug problem within our community, striving to make Union City a safer place for all residents. We are committed to upholding the law and ensuring that those who threaten the peace and well-being of our citizens are brought to justice.