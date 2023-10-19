EverHeart hosts community brunch

GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice is celebrating National Hospice and Palliative Care Month in November by hosting a free community brunch called “Pancakes for a Purpose” on Nov. 17. This event is open to anyone in the community interested in learning more about Hospice and Palliative Care, including clinicians, administrators, social workers, and the public in general.

Guests will receive information about the healthcare services provided by EverHeart Hospice, their history as an organization, hear from volunteers, help honor the hospice team with a special candle ceremony, and have the opportunity to decorate a square for a community quilt.

“Pancakes for a Purpose” will take place from 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 at Birchwood Training and Senior Center, 5844 Jaysville St. Johns Road, Greenville. Registration is required to attend this event and space is limited. To RSVP, email Megan at [email protected] or call 800-417-7535 option 6. The registration deadline is Nov. 10.

To learn more about EverHeart Hospice, visit their website at everhearthospice.org.