Daugherty cast in Bluffton play

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University Theatre will present the play “Paragon Springs” by Steven Dietz, based on the play “An Enemy of the People” by Henrik Ibsen from Nov. 9-12. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9-11, and at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 in Ramseyer Auditorium in College Hall. Dr. Melissa Friesen, professor of theatre and communication, will direct the show.

Set in 1926 in the American heartland, the famed “healing waters” of Paragon Springs have been mysteriously poisoned. Now, the town’s foremost citizen crusader, Dr. Thomas Stockman, is determined to know the truth behind this tragedy, no matter the cost. In this vibrant, often funny and highly theatrical re-imagining of Ibsen’s “An Enemy of the People,” Steven Dietz puts the lure of capitalism and the greed of small-town-self-interest squarely on trial.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for senior citizens, Bluffton University faculty and staff, and non-Bluffton University students. Admission is free for Bluffton University students. Purchase tickets at www.bluffton.edu/theatre.

Bradford resident and Bluffton Class of 2027 student Logan Daugherty has been cast as Dr. Thomas Stockman.