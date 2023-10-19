Guild hosts People’s Choice Art Show

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Art Guild invites the public to its second annual “People’s Choice” Art Show. The show will be on display on Thursday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 3 from noon – 9 p.m. at Art House Gallery, 122 E. 3rd Street, Greenville.

The show will include artwork from over two dozen area fine artists and the public will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite pieces. Awards will be given for first, second, and third place along with several honorable mentions. A representative from Beanz Buttercream Bakery and Eatery will also select the recipient for the best “culinary themed” art to follow the Main Street Greenville First Friday Culinary Tour theme.

The Greenville Art Guild would like to thank this year’s sponsors:

Gold Level: The Jordan Agency, Dr. Tom & Suzie Brown, Weaver Bros., Inc., Beanz Buttercream Bakery, Art House Gallery, and Designer Imaging

Silver Level: The Litchfield Family in memory of Jan Boyer, Hittle’s GMC Inc., Gail Overholser, Trent May: May Financial Group, dr. Don & Pam Pohlman, Park National Bank, and Denis Bruss in honor of Isabel Culbertson

Bronze Level: Troutwine Auto Sales, Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Kandar Farms, LLC, and Granny’s Corner Frame Shop

Honorable Mention: Dr. Steven Stentzel, DDS, Wieland Jewelers, Winner’s Meat Farm, Sheryl Thurston in honor of Nancy Foureman, Patti Starr in honor of Nancy Foureman, Johnston Chiropractic Clinic, GNB Banking Centers, Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln, Inc., Artifacts Ink, and Regina Whipp in memory of Rita Orr.

Many pieces of art on display will also be available for purchase. A portion of all proceeds with support the Greenville Art Guild and The Art House Gallery. This is a great way to start shopping local and give your loved one a truly one-of-a-kind gift this holiday season.

The Greenville Art Guild is open to any area artist or individual who appreciates the fine arts. Membership is $20 for one year with discounts available for seniors and students. Members enjoy artists gatherings, workshops, paint outs, the annual art show, and most importantly friendship. For information on joining, email Jennifer Overholser at [email protected]. Additional information can be found by following The Greenville Art Guild on Facebook.