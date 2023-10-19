Local Briefs

Christmas at Oakley Place

GREENVILLE — It will be Christmas in October at Oakley Place, 1275 North View Drive, Greenville, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds from this event will go to Breast Cancer Awareness of Darke County. The event will feature a food truck, pictured with the Leg Lamp from a Christmas Story and raffle tickets. Featured vendors are Creative Crafters, A&J Design, Scentsy by Liz, Jessie’s Creations, Rock Lady, Pampered Chef, Billards Stamps & Engraving, Touch Stone Crystals by Swarovski, Bookers Creations, Grow in Christ, Grace & Laine Boutique, Cheryl’s Red Aspen Nails & Level, Crafty Creations, The Hive Collection, Painted Rocks and much more.

EUM Holiday Boutique

GREENVILLE — The EUM Church Women’s Ministry is excited to announce its annual Holiday Boutique on Nov. 11, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at the EUM Worship Center at 1451 Sater Street in Greenville (corner of Sater Street & Sebring-Warner Road). Plan now to bring some friends and enjoy shopping in this fun, festive environment! You will find unique Christmas gifts and make connections with local business vendors. They will have handmade items, jewelry, baked goods, floral creations, kitchen gadgets, home decor and so much more. Because they want to give back to the community, attendees are asked to bring an item for the Pregnancy Help Center such as diapers, formula, baby clothes, etc. For more information about EUM Church visit, www.eumchurch.org or call 937-548-3211.

Singles Dance

GREENVILLE — The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is on Saturday, Oct. 28. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance is from 8-11 p.m. The cover charge is $9 per person. The band will be Smithville South. Food will be available and there will be a 50/50 raffle, door prizes, and instant tickets. Come and enjoy a fun evening of dancing. All are welcome, single or couples. You must be 21 years of age. This dance will be Halloween themed with treat bags and cupcakes provided. Costumes are optional. Follow them on Facebook at VFWSunday bingo. For more information, contact Don Dietrich at 937-423-2664 or Lori Denniston at 937-621-1044.

GHS Class of 1955

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School Class of 1955 will hold its monthly luncheon at noon on Thursday, Oct. 26, at Bob Evans on Wagner Ave., Greenville. For more information contact Georgeanna.