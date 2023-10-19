Greenville Police Blotter

Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

Oct. 4

UNRULY JUVENILE: At 7:52 p.m. dispatched to the 1300 block of Sweitzer Street in reference to an unruly 14 year old who had jumped out of their parent’s car and ran off. The daughter had been disrespectful to her mother by yelling at her, trying to correct what she was saying, and trying to talk over her while officers were conducting their investigation. Officers told the juvenile she needed to listen to her mother and stop talking so they could hear what the mom was trying to tell them. The mom advised she had confronted her daughter about being caught with a vape, and when she did, the juvenile started to cuss and pushed her brother’s head. The juvenile had gotten out of the car and ran away twice during the argument. She was charged with being unruly.

NUISANCE ABATEMENT: A nuisance abatement code violation was initiated at the 700 block of Gardenwood Drive. It was initiated due to the increase amount of criminal activity on the premises. Since Dec. 14, 2022, there were 10 reports and or calls for service that had occurred. The frequency and the types of criminal activity disturbs the general welfare, peace, quietude, and safety of the general public. The owner of the property was served her copy, and an email was sent to the Safety Service Director Ryan Delk.

Oct. 6

DRUGS: At 5:09 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for fictitious plates. Contact with the driver was made, and it was learned he did not have a valid driver’s license. Cole Thompson was issued a citation for fictitious plates and no valid driver’s license. The vehicle was towed, and the passenger Misty Markland was issued a warning for marijuana after marijuana roaches were found in her pocket.

ASSAULT: Officers assigned at the Greenville K-8 building were advised that an assault took place on the playground of the school. They learned a juvenile had punched another in the back of the head several times causing him pain and a lump. Upon watching the school’s cameras, officers observed the juvenile following the other around for 20 to 30 seconds before grabbing him from behind and striking him with a closed fist. The 7th and 8th grade principal, the office, and the juvenile and his parents met, and the juvenile admitted to the assault saying the other was name calling him, and he had enough. The other juvenile’s guardian advised she wanted to press charges, and the juvenile was issued a citation for assault.

Oct. 8

VANDALISM: At 3:02 p.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue on a report of criminal damaging. The complainant said he was having issues with two students assaulting him at football games. A Snapchat video revealed a student puncturing the complainant’s vehicle tire and was told to come and fight him. The tire is valued at $289. Contact with the juvenile suspect and his parents will be made.

Oct. 9

SUBJ W/WEAPON: At 1:16 a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a male with a weapon. While in route, dispatched advised there were two unknown males in the parking lot talking about committing a robbery. The female complainant advised she was sitting outside when she observed the males walking and talking about a robbery. The males kept walking past the point of business, and no subjects were located that matched their description. There is nothing further.

Oct. 11

VEHICLE THEFT: At 4:59 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Montgomery Street in reference to a stolen vehicle. The male victim said his truck was taken without his permission after he had left it unlocked with the keys inside a small storage area. The truck was entered into LEADS as a stolen vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT: At 10:28 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of E. Russ Road in reference to a motor vehicle theft. There were scuff marks on the pavement where the truck had been. Video surveillance shows the date and time the vehicle was taken, and the truck was listed into the LEADS system as stolen.

WANTED PERSON: At 11 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Green Street on a 31 year-old male with trouble breathing. There was an active warrant was out for Richard Dirksen who resides at the address, so upon arrival, Dirksen was treated by Greenville Rescue and transported to the hospital. After he was cleared, officers arrested him and transported him to the jail for failure to appear at trial for DUS with a $275 bond.

Oct. 14

DISORDERLY: At 12:55 a.m. officers responded to the hospital to assist with an unruly patient. While the offender was being treated, he spat on the victim, a registered nurse. Sterling Seiler was issued a citation for disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree due to persistence and the offense occurring in the presence of an emergency facility person engaged in duty.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected].