T-V Rescue celebrating 50 years

NEW MADISON — Tri-Village Rescue Services will have an open house to celebrate its 50th anniversary on Oct. 28, 2-5 p.m.

They will have cupcakes, equipment displays, take a tour of our station, and walk through the ambulances as well as an arts and craft table for the kids where they can make their own ambulance. They will have a dress up area for the kids to dress up like Paramedics and EMT and get their pictures taken. Everyone will get a chance to meet Rescue, the department’s emotional therapy dog and the current staff of TVRS.

A ceremony will take place at 4 p.m.

They ask everyone who ever served their department to see Eric Burns for a special gift; they also ask that all former members to stick around for a group photo after the ceremony. Come and reminisce about the humble beginnings which you were a part of to one of the of the best state of art EMS departments around.

The communities of New Madison, Palestine, Hollansburg, Wayne Lakes and Butler, Neave Harrison and Liberty Townships will have Trustees and council members here to discuss current issues in EMS and the future of our department.

They are proud of the services they provide and hope that you will come and celebrate with them.

If you have any questions or concerns, please call Eric at (937) 996-3155