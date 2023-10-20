Vote for DCP Levy

Dear Editor,

Please join me in voting FOR the Darke County Parks Levy Issue #9.

This is a renewal of a past levy and no new taxes will be collected, even with the updated housing appraisals the same dollars voted on originally will be gathered with this renewal. Nothing additional will be collected.

I appreciate the opportunity to utilize and enjoy our Darke County Parks that have continued to grow to meet the County needs over the past 50 years. There are so many outdoor opportunities to explore which add value to the quality of life for the citizens of Darke County and beyond. I continue to be amazed at the quality of the organized activities, programs, and events coordinated with a very limited number of professional staff and a host of volunteers.

Please take the opportunity to visit the 14 Darke County Parks, including Historic Bear’s Mill, Shawnee Prairie Nature Center, Bish Discovery Center and the 14-miles of Tecumseh Hiking and Biking Trails. In addition, also visit and see the improvements to various municipal parks around the county as all of the 21 village and city parks can apply for grants through the Darke County Park Improvement Grant Program. Everyone throughout the county benefits as over 1.2 million park grant dollars have been awarded to municipal parks within the county over the past 22 years.

Thank you to the dedicated park staff and to all of the park volunteers that give of their time to serve our county and community parks in so many ways!

The Darke County Park District has proved that they are good stewards of the land with our tax dollars. Please join me in voting FOR the levy RENEWAL, Issue #9, on November 7 to continue to see improvement in all parks.

Sincerely,

Michael Henderson

Ansonia