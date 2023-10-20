DCCA’s upcoming shows are magic

By Marilyn Delk

DCCA News

When Davd Anthony was 5 years old, he was given a magic kit for Christmas; in the intervening couple of decades, he has honed his skills of prestidigitation, performing his first magic show in front of an audience at age 12. By the time he was in high school, he was competing in big international magic conventions, and even though his college major was in business management, he now makes his living traveling the world with his one-man comedy magic show. David Anthony will bring that show to our community on Thursday, October 26, when Darke County Center for the Arts Coffee House Series moves to a new venue, BEANZ Buttercream Bakery in downtown Greenville.

DCCA is thrilled to be present ing this cutting-edge entertainer, as well as excited at the opportunity to utilize the inviting, cozy space of BEANZ for this presentation. David Anthony’s show involves a lot of audience participation, resulting in attendees experiencing an event rather than just watching a performance; audiences respond by laughing out loud one minute, and then gasping in amazement the next!

Show time for “An Evening of Magic and Comedy” starring David Anthony is 7 p.m.; tickets are $15, and can be purchased on DCCA”s Website www.DarkeCountyArts.org, or at the DCCA office located on the third floor of Greenville Public Library, and, if any remain, will be available at the door the night of the show. David Anthony will also be performing for high school students in all local schools October 23 through 27, as part of DCCA’s Arts In Education program. For more information, contact DCCA at 937-547-0908.

But the magic doesn’t stop with that show starring a professional magician. DCCA’s 2023-2024 Family Theatre Series opens Sunday, October 29, with presentation of Lightwire Theater’s The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville. Those who have attended past Family Theatre presentations will undoubtedly remember previous Lightwire productions; their dazzling combination of theatre and technology magically bringsstories to life, leaving a happy memory that lingers long after the show ends.

Lightwire Theater is internationally recognized for its signature “electroluminscent” artistry. Recyclable materials including anything from election signs to skateboard wheels to fishing poles are utilized to create durable yet pliable sculptures; these sculptures are then covered with black fabric lined with “electroluminescent” wire which is powered by batteries, thus requiring no theatrical lighting to create amazing glow-in-the-dark objects and characters .

Lightwire’s version of the classic Aesop fable finds the title characters 10 years down the road from their memorable competition where slow and steady won the race. This show features the next generation, as Tortoise Junior and Li’l Hare engage in a different kind of race where smart phones and video games have created a brand new landscape. When the youngsters’ adventures lead them into unexpected territory, Old Man Tortoise and Big Daddy Hare must come together despite their differences to find and save their children, overcoming unique hurdles to successfully make it to the finish line. The poignant storytelling is enhanced by the creative use of delightful music that ranges from classical to pop, creating a magical experience that will be enjoyed by audiences of all ages.

Tickets for The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Generation cost just $5 each, and are available by contacting DCCA as noted above. Tickets may also be purchased at the front desk of Greenville Public Library, 520 Sycamore Street, and will be on sale at Readmore Hallmark in downtown Greenville. Tickets for the entire Family Theatre Series season are also available, at just $12 for the entire series; upcoming FTS presentations are Tutti frutti and York Theatre Royal’s The Boy Who Cried Wolf on February 18, and Mutts Gone Nuts, featuring some of the world’s most talented four-legged performers, on April 21.

For the past 45 years, DCCA has been bringing magic to our community that not only entertains and enlightens, butbrightens and enhances lives; the upcoming performances are simply the latest manifestation of that shining quality.