Warner for school board

Dear Editor,

This letter is written to encourage you to vote for Mr. Tom Warner for the Greenville City School Board of Education on November 7, 2023.

Tom Warner is a native and graduate of Greenville High School as is his wife Layla. Their son Wyatt is currently a sophomore at GHS. Tom has owned and operated the Warner Construction LLC since 2010 and is living the American dream as a contractor.

Tom Warner has served the Greenville schools in many capacities, including helping start the Dad’s of Great Students father involvement program at Woodland Heights Elementary School to be a positive role models for the students. He has also coached junior high football and soccer along the way. Tom taught in the Engineering program at the high school and has been a strong supporter of our schools and community his entire career.

In short, Tom Warner has all the attributes to be a tremendous member of the Board. He has the ability and experience to give the taxpayers, staff, students, and residents of the district leadership for fiscal responsibility, transparency, and accountability moving forward so that our kids’ education gets better.

For all these reasons, I urge you to join me in voting for Mr. Tom Warner for the Greenville City Board of Education on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.

Thank you,

Jim Buchy

Greenville