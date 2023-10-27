Local Briefs

Genealogy Christmas Party

GREENVILLE — Darke County Genealogy is having a meeting on Nov. 5, 2 p.m., the Darke County Extension Office Meeting Room on Wagner Avenue, Greenville. This is free and open to anyone. This will be the annual Christmas Party and Lineage Families Inductions. This will be followed by refreshments; bring in finger foods to share.

Greenville Orchestras’ String Fling

GREENVILLE — The orchestras of Greenville City Schools will present their annual String Fling concert on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. at Memorial Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. Performing will be the fifth-grade strings presenting beginning songs from their book. The sixth-grade strings will perform Aeolian Rock. The seventh/eighth grade orchestra will perform Gargoyles and The Red Lion. The high school strings will finish up the concert with Coiled, Measured Tones, I’m Shipping Up to Boston and Fright Nite. This will be a fun concert featuring the students of the strings programs of Greenville City Schools. Please come and enjoy this wonderful concert as we watch the roses grow.

Arcanum-Butler will host vets

ARCANUM — Arcanum-Butler Local Schools will be holding a Veterans Day Assembly on Nov. 9, 1:30 p.m., in the gymnasium to honor all of those who have served in the military. There will be a reception in the cafeteria afterwards with refreshments and cookies. All veterans and their families are welcome to attend this event and the reception. Please plan on attending. If you have any questions, contact the high school office at 937-692-5174.

Lions Pancake Day

UNION CITY — The Union City Lions Club will host its Fall Pancake Day and Whole Hog Breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 4, 6 a.m. to noon (while supplies last), at the Union City Elks Club, 318 N. Columbia St., Union City. Dine in, carryout or drive-thru is available. They will also have one-pound packages of sausage available for purchase. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

Village plans meetings

ARCANUM — The Village of Arcanum will host the following public meetings at 309 South Albright Street, Arcanum.

Finance Committee – Monday, Oct. 30, 5:30 p.m.

Service & Leisure Committee – Thursday, Nov. 2, 5 p.m.

Greenville BoE meetings

GREENVILLE — The Business Advisory Committee, an extension of the Greenville City Schools Board of Education, will meet Thursday, Nov. 2, 11:30 a.m., in the Anna Bier Room, St. Clair Memorial Hall, Greenville. The purpose of the meeting is for a work session, and to present any business that may come before the Committee. The Greenville City School Board of Education will meet in regular session on Thursday, Nov. 16, 6:30 p.m., in the Anna Bier Room, St. Clair Memorial Hall, Greenville. The purpose of the meeting is to present any business that may come before the board.

Handmade Holiday Craft Fair

BRADFORD — Join the Bradford Public Library for its annual Handmade Holiday Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They have 23 vendors offering handmade gifts, décor and baked food options. They have a nice variety of options including textile arts, floral arrangement, felted wool items, wood and leather items, knives, potted plant, jewelry, painted rocks, headbands, chocolates and baked goods. Start your holiday shopping early and pick up a little something for yourself. Be sure to stop and grab a raffle form. Have every vendor initial it and turn it in at the circulation desk for a chance to win a prize from one of their vendors. The drawing will be held at 2 p.m. You do not need to be present to win.

SafeHaven Food Pantry

GREENVILLE — SafeHaven will open its Sharon Duncan Food Pantry beginning Nov. 6. SafeHaven serves adults in need of mental health support that meet income guidelines. The Miami County site, 633 N. Wayne St., Piqua, will be open on Mondays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Darke County site, 322 Fair St., Greenville, is open Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is named for their 28-year staff member. Photo ID and proof of residency is required. Supplies will be provided as available. Participants are eligible weekly.