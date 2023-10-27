Members attend leadership conference

Students attending were Diana Rodriguez-Garcia, Dylan Wehrkamp, Aldon Edger, and Daniel Hartzell. Submitted photo

UNION CITY — On Sept. 27, members from the Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA Chapter attended the Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference. The conference was held at the Ohio Statehouse. The four members who attended were Aldon Edger, Daniel Hartzell, Dylan Wehrkamp, and Diana Rodriguez.

At the conference they learned ways to promote agricultural education, were informed about important issues, and got ready to speak with legislators. They heard from Ohio’s 82nd District Representative Roy Klopfenstein and Ohio FFA President Luke Jennings speak about leadership. The students also did a simulation of passing or denying bills. Some topics debated included whether oil drilling in state parks should be legal, whether farmers should have to give consent for solar panels to be near their land, and whether online education should be widely offered or only selectively offered to children decided by the schools superintendent. They then toured the Statehouse Museum and a map of the counties set in marble. After the workshop they attend a luncheon with Ohio legislators.

This was a great opportunity for the members who attended! Mississinawa Valley Agriculture program is a satellite of Miami Valley Career Technology Center.