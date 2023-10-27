Muhlenkamp awarded 2023 Paragon Award

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Erika Muhlenkamp, Pharmacy Manager at the CVS Pharmacy on East Main Street in Greenville, was awarded a 2023 Paragon Award from CVS Health. The annual Paragon Awards recognize the best of the best among CVS Health’s colleagues and are among the highest honors awarded by the company.

Paragon Award recipients are chosen for their commitment to company values and for their dedication to fulfilling CVS Health’s purpose: bringing our heart to every moment of your health. At the same time, they have demonstrated their ability to deliver outstanding business results, lead their teams to excellence, and make substantial contributions to the communities where they live and work. They are considered role models for the entire company.

Muhlenkamp began her career with CVS Pharmacy in 2012 as a pharmacy intern and has worked her way up to Pharmacy Manager. She has developed a reputation for cultivating a trusting, positive work environment and building strong teams who are devoted to caring for their patients. Muhlenkamp is not only passionate about her role as a pharmacist, but also her role as a mentor to pharmacy interns and new pharmacists just beginning their career. She is a teacher at heart and believes engaging and inspiring her students is the best way to help them develop a similar love of the profession.

Muhlenkamp is a proven leader and a role model for her fellow pharmacists. She has established herself as a trusted leader in the district and is well-respected by her peers. She knows pharmacy, knows her teams and knows her patients, and brings energy and enthusiasm to her pharmacy every day. Muhlenkamp’s positive attitude is unmatched, and she always puts people first – whether it’s her pharmacy team or her patients.

“Erika is devoted to her patients and her colleagues. She is caring and committed to making sure her community’s pharmacy care needs are met,” said Jennifer Guthrie, District Leader, CVS Pharmacy. “She recognizes the diversity of her pharmacy team and her peers, which has allowed her to build honest, trusting relationships with them. Erika believes it’s critical to coach and mentor her team to position them for future success in the field of pharmacy.”

Every year, CVS Health honors Paragon Award winners from its thousands of store managers, pharmacists, nurse practitioners and pharmacy benefits management employees. The winners were nominated by their supervisors and eventually voted on by CVS Health’s senior leaders. The 2023 Retail Paragon Award winners are being recognized in October as part of the company’s American Pharmacist Month and National Customer Service Week activities.