Free Online Workshop for Family Caregivers

Dr. Roseanne Scammahorn

GREENVILLE — Upcoming workshop for family caregivers will look at Understanding Grief when the Loss Isn’t Something Tangible: Why Mourning Change is Necessary.

Many of us have plans and dreams for our futures. Those plans may include retiring in a warm, sunny location, traveling the U.S. in an R.V., or be as simple as waking up in the morning with nothing on your schedule but free time. However, when your role changes to that of a caretaker, sometimes those dreams can no longer be fulfilled as planned. With these changes can come feelings of deep sadness, anxiety, fear, anger, or even loss of the sense of self. As a caregiver, not only do you need to take care of yourself physically and emotionally, but you may also need to process your own internal grief and loss. Your dreams, goals, and plans deserve the mourning process when life happens, and you need to set them aside or put them on pause.

Join guest speaker, Dr. Roseanne Scammahorn, on Nov. 15, noon-1 p.m., for this free online workshop.

Registration is requested by Nov. 13. To register, contact Mary Hairston at 937-341-6944 or [email protected]. Details needed for registration include your email, phone number, and mailing address if interested in receiving a free Powerful Tools for Caregiver’s workbook and living in the Agency’s 9-county service region. (Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby.)

Not familiar with Zoom? Join a brief orientation session at 10:30 a.m. before the presentation begins.