Lions learn about Brianna’s Hope

Tyler Miller and Kevin Lawrence from Brianna’s Hope with Lions program chairman Scott Reagan. Submitted photo

UNION CITY, Ind. — The Union City Lions held the second meeting for October on Tuesday, Oct. 24. The meal was prepared by Diana Dubeansky included a breakfast casserole, biscuits, and pie.

The program for this meeting was about Union City’s chapter of Brianna’s Hope and was presented by Kevin Lawrence. Brianna’s Hope started in Union City eight years ago when a group of people realized that there was a need for a program to help people struggling with drug abuse. Brianna’s Hope has many chapters in Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky and the program takes its name from a young woman in Jay County who died of a drug overdose.

Lawrence shared that many addicts would give anything to be released from the addiction they are suffering from. Brianna’s Hope meets every Sunday evening at the Wesley United Methodist Church for a meal and the 12-20 people who attend are offered support from people in the community who care about them. Lawrence shared that many of the leaders in Union City’s chapter are success stories who have been helped through Brianna’s Hope. Lawrence brought Tyler Miller with him for the presentation. Thanks for all you guys do for our community.