Ft. GreeneVille DAR inducts members

Shown are Debbie Bromagem, Registrar Doris Aultman, Regent Penny Weaver, and Morgan Aultman. Submitted photos Shown are Regent Penny Weaver, Terri Vetter, and Chaplain Karen Burkett. Submitted photos Shown are Carole Fourman, Megan Guillozet, Registrar Doris Aultman, and Regent Penny Weaver. Submitted photos

GREENVILLE — The Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is pleased to induct new members into it’s chapter. DAR is pleased to induct Debbie Bromagem, whose American Revolution Patriot is Private James Scarborough, who served at the Battle of Point Pleasant, Va. Also inducted, are Carole Fourman and her daughter Terri Vetter who share an American Revolution Patriot, Private George Michael Immel, Pennsylvania who served with Capt. Emanuel Herman, in the York Co. Militia. Also inducted is Morgan Aultman whose American Revolution Patriot is William Jay, South Carolina, who provided patriotic service by furnishing supplies. Megan Guillozet’s American Revolution Patriot is Daniel Reckner, a Private in the Pennsylvania Militia.

Daughters of the American Revolution is a nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education of such. It is an international group consisting of over 190,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the world! For any woman wishing to become a member of this fine organization, she must be 18 years or older. She must be able to prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving our American independence. In addition, she would provide documentation for each statement of birth, marriage and death, as well as of the service of her Patriot ancestor during the Revolutionary War.

DAR welcomes these ladies into it’s organization and adds, that if anyone would like to join the Fort GreeneVille Chapter, contact any chapter member or email at [email protected]. The chapter also has a Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/fortgreenevilledar/