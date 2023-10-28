Versailles boys cross country regional runner-ups; individuals move on to states

The Versailles boys cross country team accepts their trophy on the podium. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate In his freshman year, Bennett Lehman is heading to states. Meredith Barga will return to states. Matthew Lee is going back to states during his senior year. Rachael Philiposian finishes her season with a 33rd place finish in regionals. Trey Rammel starts his way through the last third of the course.

TROY — The Southwest Regional Cross Country meet took place for all three divisions on Oct. 28 at Troy High School.

The Versailles boys team were the big winners as they finished as the runner-ups as a team in Division III. The team qualified for states next week.

Tony Moorman finished ninth individually with a time of 16:26.59. For Ansonia, senior Matthew Lee finished tenth and freshman Bennett Lehman finished 13th as both qualified for states. Lee ran for a time of 16:36.52 and Lehman ran for a time of 16:51.42.

For the Division III girls, Versailles finished sixth as a team. Versailles senior Meredith Barga finished 12th to just qualify for states with a time of 19:47.71. Ava Rismiller finished 41st with a time of 21:15.38 and Carly Graves finished 53rd with a time of 21:55.9.

For Mississinawa Valley, Rachael Philiposian finished 33rd with a time of 20:56.79 to end her season.

In Division II, Greenville ends their season with a 12th place finish. Trey Rammel placed 57th with a time of 17:47.37. Owen Marker finished 67th with a time of 18:10.20 and Dominic Tanner took 74th with a time of 18:29.42.

The State Cross Country Tournament will be held at Fortress Obetz on Nov. 4.

