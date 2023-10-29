Barga and Classic Carriers recognized

Dominic Barga Submitted photo

VERSAILLES — Dominic Barga, a senior at Versailles High School, participates in the Agriculture Education Capstone Program and has been selected as the capstone highlight student of the month. The Versailles Agriculture Education Capstone Program is in its 11th year of existence. He is the son of Jeff and Hollie Barga of Versailles. Capstone is a program that gives Versailles High School Junior and Senior Students that are enrolled in agriculture education an opportunity to gain real world employment experiences and opportunities while in high school.

Barga started working at Classic Carriers in the shop, training to become a diesel mechanic in Fall of 2020 and has continued to work throughout his junior and senior year and has worked over 1,800 hours. His primary roles at Classic Carriers includes changing tires, completing DOT inspections, changing oil, replacing wheel seals, performing preventive maintenance, diagnosing problems and completing brake repairs. Wes Subler, Shop Manager at Classic Carriers is quoted by saying “Dominic is a real asset to Classic Carriers, he is productive, on time, responsible and self guided.” Subler also stated that Barga is fast learner, retains information, works well with others and can complete anything asked of him.” Barga plans to purse a future career as a diesel mechanic after graduation.

Classic Carriers was started in 1985 by owner Jim Subler. Classic Carriers full-service, trucking company and logistics partner based in Versailles, OH; warehouse in Greenville.

This year 42 students are enrolled in the Versailles Agriculture Education Capstone programs and are leaving school after their daily required courses are complete and working at area businesses. The goal of the spotlight is to highlight each month one of the students that participate in the capstone program and highlight the skills/knowledge they are gaining, the roles/assets they are to their business. The students enrolled in capstone also use their employment as their Supervised Agricultural Experience Program. As part of their grade in capstone, students are required to keep detailed records of their hours worked, earnings and skills performed. In addition to the record books, capstone students are being evaluated at the end of each nine weeks by an evaluation completed by their employer.

Congratulations to Barga and thank you to Classic Carriers for this opportunity.