Chapter hosts Fall Harvest Sale

Versailles FFA member Danica York sold her SAE wood carvings as part of the FFA Fall Harvest Sale. Submitted photos Versailles FFA member Andrew Lyons proudly displayed that he gave blood along with over 18 donors as part of the Fall Harvest Sale. Submitted photos

VERSAILLES — On Saturday, Sept. 23, the Versailles FFA hosted a Fall Harvest Sale/Farmers Market and a mobile blood drive from at Versailles Schools. The Versailles FFA thanks everyone that came out to support Versailles FFA and many local vendors.

Exhibitors at the farmers market/fall harvest sale included: FFA members included: Ben Pitsenbarger sold eggs. Josie Pothast who sold mums and eggs. Danica York who sold wood carvings. Paige Gehret who sold pumpkins and gourds. Maggie and Patricks McGlinch sold turkey sausage and whole broilers. Eden, Levi and Liam sold goat ice cream and goat soap. Lauren Grogen sold honey. Ameila Grillot sold homemade cupcakes.

All of the FFA members sold these products as part of their SAE project. The Versailles FFA sold apples, apple cider slushies, and apple cider gallons and half gallons through Downing Fruit Farms.

Additional vendors included: John and Alice Otte who sold wood carving and signs with outside games as well. Wright State Lake Campus had an informative display on their program. Laura Schwieterman with Adorable Stitches sold hand goodies, t-shirts and related products. Kris Hinton who sold toy barns and toys. Lester Tobe with Creative Crafters and Anita Tobe sold Pampered Chef. Boaman Produce who sold produce and mums. Janell Weiss who sold Dahlia Bouquets. Brenda Cavin with Sleek Nails. Jodie Kremer with KJ Kreations, Tiger/Spirit Wear, and freeze dried candy. Dawn Shimp with sublimation shirts, mouse pads and coasters. Kari Weaver with 4TheLuvofLeathers- genuine leather, wine charms and resin earrings. Monica Goubeaux with Mary Kay. Joan Grilliot sold baked goods. Matt, Morgan, and Sophia Aultman who sold pumpkins and gourds. Brenda Schmitmeyer and Renea Toops sold canned goods. Jan Smith with Teal Dog Boutique. Michael Hess sold custom woodworking items: lazy susans, wine caddies, and Jenna Kremmer sold organic vegetables. In addition to vendors, the fall harvest sale also included interactive demonstrations. Caden Buschur, OSU Extension Agent with fall gardening presentation. Jim, Erika, and Lauren Grogen with beekeeping and honey demonstration. Janell Weiss with tips for raising dahlias. A lunch stand featured soup, sandwiches, and baked goods were sold. Free crafts were also included for the kids. A mobile blood drive ran in conjunction with the event which resulted in 18 donors.. Thank you to everyone that participated in the mobile blood drive. A special thank you to everyone that supported the FFA and vendors as part of the Fall Harvest Sale.