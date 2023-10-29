Crash sends two to hospital

Darke County Sheriff Deputies along with Greenville Township Fire and Rescue, Greenville City Fire and Rescue, Union City OH. Rescue and Miami Valley Hospital MICU responded to the scene. Daily Advocate

GREENVILLE — On Oct. 29, at approximately 12:25 p.m., Darke County Sheriff Deputies along with Greenville Township Fire and Rescue, Greenville City Fire and Rescue, Union City OH. Rescue and Miami Valley Hospital MICU responded to the intersection of State Route 502 and Greenville-Nashville Road for a two-vehicle injury crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed an orange 2020 Dodge Challenger driven by Kevin Morales, 21, of Hagerstown, Ind. was traveling eastbound on State Route 502 and failed to stop at a stop sign at the “Y” intersection of Greenville-Nashville Road and collided with a blue 2014 Chevy Cruze driven by Chase Pearcy, 26, of Greenville, who was traveling westbound on State Route 502 and attempting to veer left onto Greenville-Nashville Road.

Morales was transported by MICU to Miami Valley Hospital and Pearcy was transported to Wayne Hospital.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.