Gower, Addis receive scholarships

Lauren Gower and Blake Addis were awarded the 2023 Jr Fair Poultry Department Scholarships. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — At the 2023 Darke County Junior Fair Poultry Auction on Wednesday, Aug. 23, Blake Addis and Lauren Gower were both awarded $1,000 scholarships from the Junior Fair Poultry Department through the generous efforts of the poultry baskets buyers at the auction.

Addis is a 2023 graduate of Franklin Monroe High School and is attending IU East with the plans to receive a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Life Sciences with the plans of attending Life University and becoming a Chiropractic. He is the son of Larry and Amy Addis and has successfully shown poultry for 10 years. Addis also exhibited the reserve champion turkey at the Ohio State Fair and serves as a poultry representative on Darke County Junior Fair board.

Gower is a 2023 graduate of Arcanum High School and is attending Kettering College with the plans to receive a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing and work as an RN at a hospital in the future. She is the daughter of Terry and Lisa Gower and has successfully shown poultry for 10 years. Gower also represented the Poultry barn in the 2022 Showman of Showman Contest at the Darke County Fair and placed third.

Best wishes to Addis and Gower and congratulations on being 2023 Darke County Jr Fair Poultry Scholarship recipients. At the 2023 Darke County Fair Poultry Auction 10 baskets were sold that helped fund the poultry scholarships and barn improvement. A special thank you to all the buyers of the poultry baskets which included: Diane Evans, Primetime Construction, Biller’s Stamp and Engraving, RJ Mayo Family Services, Stuck Seeds LLC, Dave Knapp Ford, Bruns Animal Clinic and Dave Knapp Tire warehouse. Again thank you to all the 2023 basket buyers and all the businesses and organizations that supported the poultry sale. Thank you to Bill Roll and Brett Yingst who served as auctioneers for the sale and thank you to members of the Jr Fair Poultry Committee for donating baskets which includes: Larry and Amy Addis, Brian and Amy Rismiller, Jeff and Dena Wuebker, Tyler Greer 1st Choice Realty, Ed and Cindy Mayo, Marlene and Macy Dirksen, Brian and Trisha Subler, Adam and Shannon Kendig, Cody Stump and Tricia and Brooklyn Seubert.