Versailles FFA competes at District Soils

Submitted photo Submitted photo

VERSAILLES — On Friday, Sept. 27, the Versailles FFA Soil Judging team participated in the District Soils at New Madison.

The Versailles members who participated in the Urban team included Luke Kaiser, Travis George, Adam Rauh, and Patrick McGlinch. The team placed 11th with the team being led by McGlinch who placed 13th.

The Versailles FFA also had a Rural Team including Maggie McGlinch, Luke DeMange, Ben Pitsenbarger, Trevor Luthman, Levi Barga, Molly White-Shappie, Jayna Luthman, Josie Pothast, and Hannah Luthman. The team placed sixth with the team being led by Barga who placed third