Joyful Jets congratulate winners

ARCANUM — The Joyful Jets 4H club had a very successful fair week. Everyone in the club worked hard on their projects and with their animals.

In the Poultry Barn, Cheyenne Swisher won Overall Market and Showman of showman just to name a couple of her winnings. Daisey Shiverdecker was the 2023 Poultry Princess!

Caleb Wiant was a County Rosette Winner at County Judging for his project, Investigating Electricity.

Brooklyn Miller was another County Rosette Winner with her project Sports Nutrition; Ready, Set, Go!

Congratulations to all of the 2023 Darke County 4H winners!