Greenville Police Blotter

Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

Sept. 29

DRUGS: At 11:05 p.m. officers issued a traffic stop in the 100 block of Tillman Avenue, and through investigation drugs were located inside the vehicle. The driver, Darrian Renz, was not the listed owner of the vehicle, and while officers were talking with Renz, they could smell an odor of Marijuana coming from the vehicle. Renz and the passenger both provided expired medical marijuana cards. Officers located an empty container with “dab” wax residue that was not in a medical container and had no medical label. A sandwich baggie of marijuana was located in his hoodie pocket, and Renz was issued a citation for possession of marijuana.

Oct. 8

DISORDERLY: At 3:59 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a disorderly male subject walking in the street. Officers had earlier interactions with the male subject who identified himself as William Reymiller who had locked himself in the Speedway bathroom for about 45 minutes. The manager advised Reymiller was intoxicated, walking in the street with busy traffic, and banging on the emergency exit door. Customers also complained about him being against the building drinking beer. He was arrested and taken to the jail to be incarcerated for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

THEFT: At 6:54 p.m. officers responded to the 300 block of Morrow Street in reference to a theft not in progress. The victim’s car had been broken into, and officers observed the driver’s side door was slightly open. CD’s had been taken out of the center console and were laying inside of the car. A blue key ring that had keys to another vehicle, a motorcycle, and a key to a garage he owns in Lewisburg were missing. Photos were taken, there are no further leads or suspects in the case, and there is nothing further.

Oct. 9

DISORDERLY: Officers at the Greenville High School investigated an assault which occurred on an earlier date on school property during the football game. Through investigation, two individuals were charged and citations were issued. The victim had been on his way back into the stadium when the two individuals, a 15 year-old male and 18 year -old male, began to physically assault him. A witness testified to the facts, and both individuals were given a misdemeanor citation for disorderly conduct and given their court dates.

Oct. 14

DISORDERLY: At 12:55 a.m. officers responded to Wayne Hospital to assist the squad with an unruly patient. Officers assisted with transporting the patient inside to be treated, and while the offender was being treated, he spat on the victim, a registered nurse. Sterling Seiler was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

Oct. 19

JUVENILE COMP: Officers at the Greenville High School were made aware of a student in possession of a nicotine vape. The student was located, and he gave officers the vape. The male juvenile was issued a misdemeanor citation for being a minor in possession of a tobacco product. The mother was contacted and advised of the citation and school discipline he received.

Oct. 25

VANDALISM: Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of E. Fourth Street in reference to a possible burglary attempt. The property manager advised the apartment has been vacant for several months and advised at some point someone had broken the window to the storm door. He believed someone had tampered with the locks to the door and attempted to gain entry into the residence. Officers saw no signs of the locks or doors being tampered with. Pictures were taken of the damage.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]