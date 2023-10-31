November happenings at BPL

BRADFORD — The Bradford Public Library is gearing up for a great November. Here’s what they have planned so far.

Saturday, Nov. 4 is the annual Handmade Holiday Craft Fair from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. They have 21 vendors, all selling handmade items. There is a little something for everyone on your list, including baked goods, textile crafts, felted wool items, potted plants, wood working, wreaths and floral arrangement, leather goods, knives, personalized shirts, headbands and much more. Be sure to stop by to start your holiday shopping and pick up something for yourself, too.

STEAM Workshop for Homeschoolers will be held Thursday, Nov. 9 from 10:15-11:30 p.m. These fun, free workshops offer hands-on activities for students in grades 1-8. No registration is needed. Call Stacie at 937-448-2612 for more information.

Senior Citizens will be playing cards on Thursday, Nov. 9 from 12:30-3 p.m. They are always looking for more players! Plan to join them this month.

Preschool Story Hour will resume on Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 11-noon. Miss Candice will help you prepare your child for kindergarten with a variety of activities, games, songs, crafts and of course, stories. Registration is required to attend each six week session. Sign-ups are available now.

Students in grades K-5 are welcome to join us for our Corn-y Harvest Party on Nov. 14 from 6-7:30 p.m. This evening will be filled with games, crafts, fun and food. Come dressed in your best farm attire for our Corn-y costume contest. Registrations are not required to attend. Join us and celebrate the harvest season.

Thursday, Nov. 16 will be our next BINGO event. BINGO is free to play and everyone goes home a winner. Participants may bring along a gift to share valued at $5 or less if they wish.

Just Glue It Craft will be Nov. 21 from 6:30-8 p.m. They will be crafting a set of trees made from upcycled book pages. This class will be free and space will be limited to 24 participants. Registrations will be available Nov. 2. Please call or stop by to get your name on the list.

The Library will be closed Nov. 23 and 24 for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

The Library Lending Telescope is available to take home. Crisp autumn nights and early sunsets make this the perfect time of year to do some stargazing. Having a special event, reserve the telescope in advance to be sure it is available.

The Innovation Station is available for crafters to start making their holiday gifts a reality. They have a Cricut Maker for creating personalized signs, apparel, mugs etc, a sewing machine for making pillows and holiday décor, and an extensive stamp collection for creating beautiful gift tags and cards. Their VHS to DVD can convert your of tapes into copies playable on your DVD or computers. They also have a variety of small craft tools and supplies to help you make a beautiful floral arrangement, leather wallet or carve something unique out of wood. The possibilities are endless. Use of the equipment is free. There is a nominal charge for materials used. Patrons are welcome to bring their own supplies. They encourage you to call to reserve a piece of equipment if you are interested.

As always, if you have questions about any of their services or events, please call them at 937-448-2612. They are happy to help.