Thankful, grateful and blessed

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

Thankful, Grateful, Blessed. These terms are often used interchangeably, but they can be very different from one another. To be thankful is to be pleased or relieved about something. To be grateful is an expression of appreciation towards others. To be blessed is to have favor from God.

What are you thankful for? What are you grateful for? How have you been blessed? Today is the first of November, the month of thankfulness, blessings, and graciousness. How will you make this month special? Do you have any traditions leading up to Thanksgiving?

Here’s some events coming in November that you’ll want to include in your plans:

Coming to the Arcanum Public Library on Friday, Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m., the award-winning actor and musician Gary Reid presents A Life of Sorrow – The Life and Times of Carter Stanley. With a blend of music and storytelling, he will showcase the life of a bluegrass legend. This event is for adults and is free, however, there is limited space and tickets are needed. Call the library at 937-692-8484 or drop by for more information….

Arcanum-Butler School will hold a Veteran’s Day Assembly on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 1:30 p.m. in the high school gymnasium. All local veterans and their families are welcome to attend the ceremony and reception following.

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will present A Tale of Two Civil War Veterans on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. They will look back at the service of maternal great-great-grandfather John Brandon and Paternal great-great-grandfather Levi Sharp. Both are ancestors of local resident Brenda Arnett who is the presenter. Brenda is a retired AHS Math teacher, DAR Member, and works at Garst Museum. The program is open to the public. AWTHS is located at 123 West George Street.

Congratulations! Congrats to the Arcanum High School Band and Color Guard for qualifying for state contest and winning 1st place in Class C this past weekend. Loyal and True! Go Trojans!

Congratulations to the Arcanum High School Girls’ Volleyball team on an outstanding season! They were WOAC co-champions! Congrats to Coach Holman and both Coach McEldowney’s on an awesome season and exciting tournament run! Way to go Lady Trojans!

Congratulations to the Franklin Monroe Girls’ Cross Country Team who won the 2023 WOAC Championship! This is their first league title since 2004. Way to go, Lady Jets!

Blue Star Moms are getting ready for their Christmas Packing Party! They are looking for addresses of anyone currently deployed to any location outside the 50 states & US territories. If

you have a family member or friend who is deployed and will be through January 1, please send their address by private message. They need to let our military know we are thinking about them! They are also looking for donations of single serve food items to send to our deployed military. Contact Julian Jones with those requests also! You can contact them through their Facebook page “Blue Star Mothers of America OH 11 Echo1” or www.bluestarmothers.org or 937-569-1737.

Special thanks to the Arcanum Lions Club for all their hard work at the Halloween Bean Supper – they did an awesome job! Thanks again!

“When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around.” ~Willie Nelson

“Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more.” ~ Oprah Winfrey