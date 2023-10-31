Exercising Sound Judgement
I have worked with Christy Prakel (Executive Director of the Darke County Foundation) for several years regarding our scholarship program set up for Versailles students who decide to further their education at Wittenberg University in Springfield. The first recipient is Isaac Grilliot (the starting right guard on the WU Tigers football team).
I have found Christy to be talented, affable and proficient. The voters in Versailles would be exercising sound judgment in electing Christy to the local School Board.
Dave Oliver (VHS Class of 1958)
Miami Lakes, FL