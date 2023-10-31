Committing to Excellence
We would like to write a letter of support for Christy Prakel as she runs for the Versailles School Board on November 7th. Christy’s hard working, determined, and diligent personality will be a tremendous addition to our Board of Education. As proud citizens of Versailles, we believe it is essential to elect leaders who are committed to maintain the excellence of our school, and Christy is one such leader. Please join us in supporting Christy Prakel on November 7th!
Joe & Andrea Raterman
Versailles