Pitsburg church will host Blood Drive

PITSBURG — Let your season of giving begin by giving blood at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church community blood drive Thursday, Nov. 9 from 2:30-6:30 p.m. at 8520 Oakes Road, Pitsburg.

Make an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Sleigh-In-It” long-sleeve, holiday season t-shirt.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.