Create an ornament and you could win

Homemade ornaments will be accepted at Four Twenty Three from Nov. 6 through Nov. 16. Metro Creative Services

GREENVILLE — An Ornament Decorating Contest, sponsored by Tri-State Gas Engine & Tractor Association, Dick Brown and Steve and Diana Stebbins, is being held this year. This is an opportunity to showcase your creativity and win money.

There are three classes for entries, 6-12 years, 13-16 years and 17 years and up. The winner will receive a custom wooden plaque and $50 the evening the annual Hometown Holiday Horse Parade.

All ornaments must be handmade and homemade materials are preferred. Store-bought, do-it-yourself kits are acceptable, but you are encouraged to add your personal touch. Ornaments need to be between three and four inches. Ornaments may be made out of any materials. The ornaments will be judged on Nov. 17.

Entries will be accepted at Four Twenty Three beginning Nov. 6. All ornaments must be submitted by Nov. 16 to be eligible.

For more information, call 937-606-4776.