MSG gears up for 20th horse parade

The 20th annual Hometown Holiday Horse Parade will be Nov. 18. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Before you know it the most wonderful time of the year will be here! Main Street Greenville is gearing up for the 20th Original Hometown Holiday Horse Parade that will take place in downtown Greenville on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. with the celebration kicking off at 3 p.m. to include, pony rides, petting zoo, horse trolley, spirits, dining, food trucks, holiday shopping, entertainment, and more.

Last year’s parade was magnificent with over 100 entrants. The annual tradition has kicked off downtown Greenville’s holiday season for two decades now with lighted horse-drawn carriages, hitches and riders. An estimated 8,000 spectators attended the event year after year which is why it’s been listed in Ohio Magazines best parade list 4 times in the last 10 years.

While the city provides approximately 20 percent of MSG’s operating budget, they count on business and individual donations to carry out all of the program and events in downtown Greenville. The support is crucial as they work to build community downtown and make Greenville a desirable place to live, work, play and visit!

“Main Street Greenville would like to recognize its Hometown Holiday Horse Parade Sponsors! We are very excited to include these amazing sponsors to our family of donors. Their tax deductible contribution will help support our ability to provide an amazing 20th Annual Hometown Holiday Horse Parade and Anniversary Celebration,” said April Brubaker, executive director.

Join them in honoring the 2023 Hometown Holiday Horse Parade Sponsors:

Alchemy Lounge, Arcon Builders, BASF, The Brown Family Foundation, Greenville Federal, Tree of Life Health Solutions, and Wayne HealthCare who serve as Platinum Cowboy Sponsors.

Brumbaugh Construction, Wieland Jewelers, and Wintrow Signs who serve as Diamond Horseshoe Sponsors.

Darke County Visitors Bureau, Diana & Steve Stebbins, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services- Sue Bowman Team, M&M Defense, and Zechar Bailey Funeral Home who serve as Golden Boot Sponsors.

In addition MSG thanks the following Silver Spur and Bronze Bandana Sponsors for their contributions: American Legion Post #140, Broadway Ink Co., Bruns Animal Clinic, Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln, EB Realty, EverHeart Hospice, Family Health Services, Flory Landscaping, H&R Block, JAFE Decorating, King’s Command, Park National Bank, Rebsco Fabrication and Supply, Rumpke, Spirit Transportation, Greenville VFW, Village Green Health Campus, M&M Defense, Wayne Builders Supply, and Zechar Bailey Funeral Home.

“We would also like to sincerely thank our parade chair Diana Stebbins, Darke County Visitors Bureau’s Executive Director Greg Billing, City of Greenville’s Street Superintendent Matt Myers, The city and street department employees, and all the event committee members and volunteers, parade participants, and downtown businesses who all have worked very hard as a team to put this amazing event together for the Darke County Community and beyond,” said Brubaker.

Please visit the website at: mainstreetgreenville.org/hometown-holiday-horse-parade, as the committee is still accepting entries for the horse parade, band spectacular, and late sponsorship; it’s a great way to demonstrate community pride!

Main Street Greenville, a non-profit organization that supports downtown Greenville, Ohio through stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation and economic growth. Learn more about the organization on their website, www.mainstreetgreenville.org, or follow them on social media. You can contact them at [email protected] or 937-548-4998.