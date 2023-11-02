Pearson highlighted during special month

Greg Pearson and the crew at DA Fitzgerald were recognized during National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Greg Pearson is the newest employee at DA Fitzgerald in Greenville, but he plans to be there for a good while. While he was working with his job developer, Dennis Rutter at Capabilities to find a job, it just so happened that DA Fitzgerald owner, Scott Fitzgerald, was looking to expand his employee search and bring diversity to his shop. When the two of them met and Pearson interviewed, they both agreed that it was a good match.

Pearson began working part time in April in janitorial services and he takes his job very seriously. While he is a man of few words, he fits in well with the guys at the shop and enjoys the work. Fitzgerald says that Pearson is punctual, gets right to work and does his job well – everything you want in a good employee.

Fitzgerald learned long ago from his dad and founder of the company, Don Fitzgerald, that everyone has worth and adds value, to not make judgments on people and that as an employer, he has the opportunity to give someone a chance. Fitzgerald followed in his dad’s footsteps and reached out several years ago specifically wanting to hire someone with a disability. DA Fitzgerald has been a huge supporter and partner with DD employment services ever since.

Pearson likes the tight-knit feel at the shop and that environment is a direct reflection of Fitzgerald’s values and attitude towards his employees. He provides a luncheon to celebrate each employee during their birthday month and this month happened to be Pearson’s. Fitzgerald and his assistant, Susan, made sure that Pearson had all of his favorite things, from Teaford’s pizza to ‘any dessert besides cheesecake’, all the way to Lays Wavy potato chips! They also got together and bought him a gift card so he can buy some of his favorite video games or movies.

Pearson looks forward to going to work and says having a job he enjoys has had a positive impact on him. He lives in his own home with two roommates and working at DA Fitzgerald has made him feel more self-confident, happier, more independent and it has allowed him to do more of what he enjoys.

Darke DD works with and supports provider employment agencies as well as independent providers who support people to be successful in their jobs. There are currently 61 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities employed, in both part time and full-time jobs, with 54 employers in Darke County. If you would like more information about hiring someone or employment services, please contact our offices at 937-548-9057.