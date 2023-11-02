Tigers host last home game of the season, Patriots on the road; high school football playoff preview

Both Ansonia and Versailles will host their second round playoff matchup for their last home game. All playoff games after this week turn to a neutral site. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — The second round of the OHSAA high school football playoffs is this Friday. Ansonia and Versailles will host their last home game of the season while Tri-Village will be on the road. Here is a look at each of the matchups from around the county.

Division VII, Region 28: 2 Ansonia vs 10 Mechanicsburg

The Tigers rushed for 478 in their playoff win over Lockland last week. Senior Keegen Weiss continues to show why he was named the WOAC Offensive Player of the Year with a 215 yard day with four rushing touchdowns. The Tigers held Lockland to 169 yards of total offense.

Mechanicsburg defeated the higher seeded St. Bernard Elmwood Place, 40-14. Senior quarterback Jayden Roland leads the Ohio Heritage Conference with 1,525 yards rushing. He has 19 rushing touchdowns on the season to go with seven passing touchdowns and 723 passing yards. The second leading rusher is senior Liam Smith, who has 311 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 57 carries. The Mechanicsburg defense gives up 138 rushing yards a game. When they went up against West Liberty-Salem, one of the top rushing teams in their conference, they gave up 305 rushing yards.

Division VI, Region 24: 5 Tri-Village at 4 West Liberty-Salem

The Patriots move on in the playoffs after a 35-0 win over WOAC rivals National Trail. Senior quarterback Braden Keating had four total touchdowns, two rushing and two passing to sophomore Trey Sagester. Senior Reed Wehr had 116 yards rushing and a touchdown. They have up 164 yards rushing to the Blazers.

West Liberty-Salem won 47-7 over Lucasville Valley to advance. In nine games this season, senior Gabe McGill has 1,454 yards rushing and 30 rushing touchdowns. In the nine games he played, he has scored two or more rushing touchdowns. Senior quarterback Miles Hostetler has 967 yards passing and an 11/4 touchdown to interception ratio.

Division VI, Region 24: 2 Versailles vs 7 Twin Valley South

The Versailles defense shutout Troy Christian in the first round playoff matchup. The Tigers had a 34-0 lead after the first half. Senior Joel Gehret had three rushing touchdowns in the game. Senior quarterback Michael Osborne had a 42-yard passing touchdown to senior Zack Meyer. Last postseason, the Tigers hosted Twin Valley South in the second round and won 58-7. They held the Panthers to 173 yards of total offense in that game.

Twin Valley South won 34-7 over Deer Park in the first round. They had 238 rushing yards. Senior Cole Bishop went 3/3 passing with 126 yards and two passing touchdowns. Bishop also had two rushing touchdowns. Senior Brayden Koeller also had a rushing touchdown. Bishop led in rushing with 84 yards. Koeller had 81 yards and senior Cais Kingsley had 75 yards but led in carries with 24. Kingsley had two receiving touchdowns.

