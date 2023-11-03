DCCA presents comedian Rex Havens

Rex Havens

GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts (DCCA) will present veteran stand-up comedian Rex Havens at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville on Saturday, Nov. 11, the second Artists Series presentation during DCCA’s Sapphire Celebration season. According to DCCA Artistic Director David Warner, this family friendly show will appeal to audiences of all ages. “Rex Havens provides a laugh a minute, and does it with clean, positive humor and accessible sophistication,” Warner stated. The show starts at 7 p.m.

Havens, a former college professor, made the transition to the comedy stage in the 1980s and has been delighting audiences around the world ever since. His take on marriage and family has entertained thousands in world famous comedy clubs, on TV shows, on radio with Bob and Tom and others, and aboard cruise ships. He has also authored a book and CD entitled Everything I Needed to Know I Learned From My Wife!”, a clever and humorous look at men, women, love and marriage.

This appearance by Havens is sponsored by GNB Banking Centers; the Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. Also, DCCA membership contributions and funds provided by Darke County Endowment for the Arts supportall DCCA presentations. Additionally, DCCA receives funding from the Ketrow Foundation, Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Inc., and the John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund of Darke County Foundation.

DCCA’s Sapphire Season celebrates 45 years of presenting and promoting the arts and encouraging cultural enrichment in our community. Tickets for the Rex Havens show cost $25; student tickets are half price. To order yours, contact DCCA at darkecountyarts.org or call 937-547-0908. “Continuing our Sapphire Celebration with this sparkling performer is fitting and fun,” said DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan. “We invite the community to celebrate with us—while also having a really good time,” she concluded.