Upcoming blood drives planned

ANSONIA — Let the season of giving begin with a blood donation at the Ansonia High School community blood drive Thursday, Nov. 16 from 8 – 11 a.m. at 600 East Canal St.

Union City Lions Club will host a community blood drive on Monday, Nov. 13 from 2:30-6:30 p.m. at the Union City Building, 105 North Columbia St., Union City, Ind.

Make an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Sleigh-In-It” long-sleeve, holiday season t-shirt and an opportunity to win Rose Bowl tickets.

Everyone who registers to donate Oct. 2 through Dec. 2 at any Solvita blood drive, or the Dayton Solvita Donation Center is automatically entered in the drawing to win two tickets to the New Year’s Day Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, California, plus a $1,000 Expedia gift card for travel expenses. The Rose Bowl is a College Football Playoff semifinal.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.