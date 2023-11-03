Local Briefs

Arcanum BoE meeting

ARCANUM — The Arcanum-Butler Local Board of Education will hold its Regular Board of Education Meeting on Thursday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m., in the Board of Education Office.

Board of Elections meet

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Elections board members will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 6:30 a.m., for an Election Day meeting. The board meets in the office located at 300 Garst Ave., Greenville.

Singles Dance

GREENVILLE — The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is on Saturday, Nov. 11. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance is from 8-11 p.m. There is a $9 per person cover charge. The band will be Hearts on Fire. Food will be available and there will be a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and instant tickets. Come and enjoy a fun evening of dancing. All are welcome, singles or couples. You must be 21 years of age.

Tickets are now on sale for their New Years Dance on Dec. 30. The cost is $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Food will be provided for this event.

Follow them on Facebook @ VFWSunday Bingo. For more information, contact Don Dietrich, 937-423-2664, or Lori Denniston, 937-621-1044.

Neave Twp. trustees meet

GREENVILLE — Neave Township Trustees will hold regular meetings on Nov. 13 and 27, both at 7 p.m. There will be one meeting in December on Dec. 18, 7 p.m. All of the meetings are held at the Neave Township building, 3880 State Route 121, Greenville, and are open to the public.

Closed for Veterans Day

GREENVILLE — The Darke County offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10, in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.

Chill Out With Chilli!

GREENVILLE — Take a break and “Chill Out with Chilli” at the Nov. 15 meeting of the Darke County Democratic and Independent Women’s Group. The Board of Directors invites everyone to take this time between the election and the holidays to relax, take a breath and CHILL. Chilli, cornbread, drinks, desserts and door prizes will be furnished. The DCD&IWG is working with the FISH Food Pantry and will accept donations at the door for non-perishable foods, paper goods, cleaning supplies, diapers and/or personal hygiene products. If unable to attend the meeting, please donate at the pantry, 400 Markwith Ave., Greenville, Mondays, 1-2 p.m.; Wednesdays, 10-12 a.m.; Fridays, 4-5 p.m. The meeting will be held Nov. 15, 7 p.m., at Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 State Route 502, Greenville. Please note, there is a detour due to construction on 502.

DCP board meetings

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Park District Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Board Meeting on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2 p.m., at Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Education Center, 4267 State Route 502 W., Greenville. This meeting is for a budget workshop session. The regular board meeting will follow at 4 p.m. To be added to the agenda to speak or to make comments please e-mail [email protected] before Nov. 15, at noon.