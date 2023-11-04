Besecker celebrates 50 years as school board member

Larry Besecker

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Larry Besecker, a rural Arcanum resident, will celebrate a major milestone this month that is most unheard of. In 1973, Besecker was first elected to serve as a school board member for Franklin-Monroe Schools. He began serving on the Darke County Education Service Center board in 1997. Today, 50 years later, he continues to serve on the Darke County ESC Board and the Miami Valley Career Technical Center board as well as the OSBA SW Ohio Regional Executive Committee.

Congratulations Mr. Besecker, what an achievement! He is also highly regarded by his peers and Dr. Nick Weldy, superintendent of MVCTC. Dr. Weldy stated, “Mr. Besecker is the epitome of a high-performing board member. He is genuine, caring and passionate about the success of Miami Valley Career Technology Center’s students and staff. Larry rarely misses a board meeting or school event and has had a role in the substantial growth of MVCTC during the time he has served. The MVCTC Board of Education is honored that Mr. Besecker is a part of this amazing group of individuals.”

Later this month, on Nov. 12, he will be recognized and honored at a state-wide reception at the Hilton Hotel/Greater Columbus Convention Center alongside two other state citizens also celebrating their Golden Anniversary in such a manor. What an accomplishment to serve your local residents in such a formidable way while the national average for an individual to serve on a school board is 8.6 years. Through the years, Besecker has served as a delegate for the Ohio School Board Association as a moderator, trustee as well as a member of the Nomination Committee, and the Policy and Legislative Committee. He began his activities at the national level by attending his first National School Board Association Conference in 1978; he has also served as a delegate to the Federal Relations Network.

Besecker and his wife, Sharon, are lifelong residents and graduates of Franklin Monroe High School (Classes of ’56 and ’57) and for many years farmed until their retirement. He is the son of the late Verl and Helen Besecker.

The Besecker’s children, Randall (Linda), Rob (Lisa), and Rick (Amy) are incredibly happy to see their father honored in this way. They also have three grandchildren: Alexanda Besecker, Christian Besecker, and Madison Besecker.

Son, Randall stated, “Dad is a great family man; secondly, he set a great Christian example as a Godly parent; and thirdly, that he has served his community whole-heartedly without regret.” The Beseckers have been members of Immanuel Baptist Church in Arcanum for over 60 years. Congratulations, Larry Besecker!