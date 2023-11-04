YFC invites you to See the Story

See the story of what God is currently doing through the ministry of YFC in 2023. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Youth for Christ (YFC) has been in Darke County for 42 years. Possibly you have been to one of the past banquets or have heard a report at a church or service organization or maybe from a friend or family member about the ministry that takes place through YFC.

A lot has changed in 42 years, but YFC of the Miami Valley has experienced significant change in the past year. They invite you to come out and See the Story. See the story of what God is currently doing through the ministry of YFC in 2023 and hear about where they are headed.

The See the Story events will be small, informal gatherings held at the ministry center located at 107 S. Main St., Greenville. You’re welcome to attend one of two nights: Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 6-7 p.m. or Thursday, Nov. 16 from 7-8 p.m. There will be light appetizers and desserts each night.

Feel free to invite someone else you know who would benefit from knowing more about Youth for Christ. It will simply be a “come and see” event. They will not be asking for any commitment. If you or someone you know is interested in attending, RSVP by calling the office at 937-548-2477, email them at [email protected], or make a reservation online at yfcmv.org/events/seethestory. Reservations are required.