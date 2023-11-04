ChurchFunerals Direct welcomes Price

Anthony “Tony” Price

GREENVILLE — ChurchFunerals Direct Network, a licensed funeral home, is pleased to announce that Anthony “Tony” Price has joined the firm as its newest Darke County licensed funeral director. Prior to his employment at ChurchFunerals Direct, he was employed at Tribute Funeral Homes in Greenville. Price is the second licensed funeral director in Darke County to join ChurchFunerals Direct in recent months.

“Being a licensed funeral director as well as a pastor enables Tony to provide the kind of compassionate care that Darke County families deserve during a difficult time,” according to Mark May, the company’s president.

ChurchFunerals Direct is a full-service licensed funeral home that owns and operates the ChurchFunerals Direct Network. The funeral directors at ChurchFunerals Direct specialize in conducting full-service Christian funerals and memorial services in churches for a fraction of the cost that other funeral homes charge. ChurchFunerals Direct has a business model that enables them to serve families throughout the entire state of Ohio and beyond. ChurchFunerals Direct is a member of the National Funeral Directors Association and the Ohio Funeral Directors Association. ChurchFunerals Direct is an Accredited Business with the Better Business Bureau, holding an A+ rating.

For more information, you can contact ChurchFunerals Direct at 1-800-308-3590 or visit their website at www.churchfuneralsdirect.com. They are always open and available.