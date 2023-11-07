FM SADD gives to CADC

Shown are Adi Tucker, secretary, Kehil Johnson, event coordinator, Hallie Aslinger, co-president, Christine Lynn, executive director CADC, Natalie Suter, co-president and Allie Muhlenlkamp, vice president. Submitted photo

PITSBURG — Franklin Monroe SADD members recently made a donation of $333 to Cancer Association of Darke County.

Co-presidents of SADD, Hallie Aslinger and Natalie Sluter stated, “We’re so happy to have the opportunity to raise money for such a good cause. We also are glad the money is going to the Cancer Association of Darke County because that means it can directly help people in our own community who need it. We all had fun raising the money and are proud to have it come from Franklin Monroe SADD. SADD members sold ice cream floats during their lunch. Students and staff dressed in pink to show support to those who have been diagnosed with, are battling, or are recovering from the disease.”

Christine Lynn, executive director of the association, said, “We are so excited and grateful to see our youth involved in a great need in the community. There are many suffering from cancer and the expenses can be overwhelming at times. Groups such as SADD help us to continue to provide much needed services to our cancer patients.”