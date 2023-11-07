Zumberger wins CADC raffle

Shown are are Jerry Hunt, Hunt’s Butcher Shop, with Janet Zumberger, raffle winner, and James Husted, Hunt’s Butcher Shop, Christine Lynn, executive director CADC, Carolyn Fletcher, Board of Directors CADC, and Annette Sheppard, vice president of Board of Directors, CADC. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Hunt’s Butcher Shop recently participated in a fundraiser with Cancer Association of Darke County. The shop donated 1/4 beef as well as the processing, to a raffle which benefits Darke County cancer patients.

The raffle was well received in the community and was able to raise over $5,000 to help those battling cancer.

Janet Zumberger won the raffle and was surprised and happy. She said she has participated in the association’s fundraisers in the past because she feels it is a good organization.

Tim and Jerry Hunt started the butcher shop in 1997. It started as a custom butcher shop and in time to come it became a state inspected facility. They supply meat to restaurants and other businesses that sell meat. They also take phone in orders if there is a special need. They provide walk in service and have a freezer stocked at all times. They are working on getting a fresh meat case up and running and also to sell cold meat and cheese. Check their business out by stopping by at their location 2167 Ross Road, Greenville, and/or calling them at 937-547-0710.

Christine Lynn, executive director, thanks Hunt’s for their generosity and also thank all who participated in the raffle. It will greatly help local cancer patients.