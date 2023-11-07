District Nine volleyball teams announced

Versailles senior Brooke Briscoe was named to Division III District Nine First Team. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Arcanum senior Katie Sharp was the WOAC Player of the Year and now on the Division III District Nine First Team. Greenville junior Brooke Schmidt was named to the Division II District Nine Team.

DARKE COUNTY — The District Nine volleyball teams were announced honoring the volleyball players around the county.

In Division II, Greenville junior Brooke Schmidt was named to the First Team District Nine. Sophomore Kindyl Peltz, senior Skylar Bryson and junior Shyanne Gibboney were named honorable mention.

In Division III, Arcanum senior Katie Sharp and Versailles senior Brooke Briscoe were named to the First Team District Nine. Arcanum senior Haley Smith was named to the Second Team District Nine. Arcanum junior Mackenzie Byrne and senior Emilie Fout were honorable mention.

In Division IV, Ansonia senior Maddie Buckingham, Franklin Monroe junior Addie Bauman and Mississinawa Valley senior Brenna Price were named to the Second Team District Nine. Ansonia senior Addison Marker, Bradford sophomore Ryleigh Dotson, Franklin Monroe junior Allie Muhlenkamp, Mississinawa Valley senior Kenzea Townsend, Tri-Village freshman Mylee Bierly and sophomore Kynnedi Hager were all named honorable mention.

The seniors will participate in the District Nine Volleyball Senior All-Star Game on Nov. 15 at Troy High School.